Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $10.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

