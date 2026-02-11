Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a 7.5% increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 7.2%
NYSE:DGX opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — DGX reported adjusted EPS of $2.42 and revenue of $2.81B, with revenue +7.1% YoY and volumes improving; markets flagged the upside to both EPS and sales as the primary catalyst. PR Newswire: Q4 and full-year results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — Board raised the quarterly cash dividend 7.5% to $0.86 (15th consecutive annual increase), which supports income-oriented investors. PR Newswire: Dividend increase & buyback
- Positive Sentiment: $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization — Board approved repurchases (~4.7% of shares), signaling management confidence and providing buyback-driven EPS support. RTT News: Buyback authorization
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Citi lifted its price target to $215, reflecting improved outlook for the business. Analyst lift adds validation to the quarter’s results. Benzinga: Citi raises PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary on innovation — CEO highlighted blood-based Alzheimer’s testing as a growth/clinical-value driver; this supports long-term optionality but is not yet large-scale revenue. YouTube: CEO on Alzheimer’s testing
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and market commentary — Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha) highlighted DGX as a momentum name after the beat; useful to traders but less informative on durable fundamentals. Yahoo Finance: Q4 highlights
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance looks conservative to some — Company set FY‑2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.45–$9.65; some sources note this is below prior consensus (cited ~ $10.41), which tempers the beat and could limit upside if analysts don’t raise estimates. Reuters: 2026 guidance and outlook
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.
Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.
