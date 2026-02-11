Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a 7.5% increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 7.2%

NYSE:DGX opened at $204.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

