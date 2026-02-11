PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.26 and last traded at GBX 86.76. Approximately 8,672,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 2,207,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company has a market cap of £365.14 million, a P/E ratio of -62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

