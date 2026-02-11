Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3%

PNC stock opened at $240.34 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

