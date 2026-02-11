Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $163.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

