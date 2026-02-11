ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,779 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 328,037 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

