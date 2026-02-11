ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $27,553,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

