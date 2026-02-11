ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,141.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.80 and its 200 day moving average is $942.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.86, for a total value of $558,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,033,361.62. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,126 shares of company stock worth $169,303,351 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

