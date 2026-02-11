ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $30,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.4%

GEV opened at $790.62 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $814.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $678.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.