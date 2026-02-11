ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $81,722,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12,956.0% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 266,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 256,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,224,993.62. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total value of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,524.17. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $295.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

