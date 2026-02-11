Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,808 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Assurant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 360.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 21.42%.

Assurant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.