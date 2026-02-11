Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,008 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,513,288.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,025,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,700,838.15. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,526,234. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

