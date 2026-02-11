Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,034 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 584,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,506 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 458,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.59 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 784,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,918,706.22. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,010. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

