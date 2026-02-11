Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,620 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Glencore plc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,135,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,380,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Bunge Global stock opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

