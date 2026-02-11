Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,287 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HCI Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $163.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.65 and a one year high of $210.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

