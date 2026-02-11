Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 27th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 1.3% increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

More Principal Financial Group News

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Principal Financial Group this week:

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

