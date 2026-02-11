Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 27th

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 1.3% increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:PFG opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $97.88.
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $9.01–$9.26, above consensus, signaling management confidence in earnings momentum and underlying business trends. Principal Financial Group Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results as Well as 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (1.3% increase vs prior), supporting a ~3.5% yield — a direct income-positive signal for yield-focused investors (ex‑dividend March 11).
- Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized disciplined underwriting and solid segment performance on the Q4 call; the firm also cited roughly $1.6B of excess capital to fund continued buybacks and dividend growth. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America nudged its price target slightly to $96 but maintains a “neutral” rating — a modest upside but not a bullish endorsement. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight PFG’s attractive yield and steady capital return profile, useful for income investors but already well known to the market. Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $2.19 missed consensus by a few cents, and higher expenses offset revenue gains in some segments — a near‑term headwind and reason for the intraday selloff. Principal Financial Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst note downgraded PFG to “Hold,” saying much of the 2026 outlook and capital returns are already priced in — that reduces near‑term upside despite the solid fundamentals. Principal Financial Group: Capital Returns Reflected In Valuation (Downgrade)
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.
On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.
