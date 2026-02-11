Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.28 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,406.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.12. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $580.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 21,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $2,947,080.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,855,213.45. The trade was a 30.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,061,181.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at $708,407. This represents a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

