Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 205,091,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 252,014,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

See Also

