Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.32 and last traded at $88.0260, with a volume of 2420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 215,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is a Calgary, Alberta–based oilfield services company that has provided drilling solutions since its founding in 1951. With more than seven decades of industry experience, the company delivers contract drilling services, directional and horizontal drilling, well servicing, and a suite of specialized equipment designed to meet the evolving needs of exploration and production companies worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include operating a fleet of onshore drilling rigs, offering managed pressure drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD) and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services, and providing completion and workover rigs.

