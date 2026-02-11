Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 1.0% increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 264.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.6%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

