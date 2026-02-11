Plan A Wealth LLC Sells 9,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Plan A Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,875,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 2,790,187 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

