Plan A Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Plan A Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Plan A Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Plan A Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.