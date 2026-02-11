Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 16671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ping An Insurance Co. of China alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.