PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,229 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 52,831 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 162,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MINO opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

