Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $76.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

GOOGL opened at $318.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

