Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.16 and last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 241688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.