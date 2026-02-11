Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 221,723 shares of company stock worth $9,994,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

