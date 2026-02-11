PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PFLT. Maxim Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

PFLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 889,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 361.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: PFLT) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation for its shareholders through debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital focuses on floating-rate instruments to help mitigate interest-rate risk and align cash flows with its dividend strategy.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in senior secured loans, second-lien debt, mezzanine securities and, from time to time, equity investments.

