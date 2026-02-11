Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $39.08. Pegasystems shares last traded at $37.1650, with a volume of 1,019,567 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp set a $60.00 target price on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Pegasystems Trading Down 15.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $833,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $240,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,140.55. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 141,900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Pegasystems by 55.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

