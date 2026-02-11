Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,825 shares of company stock worth $5,391,341 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $989.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $992.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $819.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

