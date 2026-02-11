Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

PANW stock opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.93. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total value of $23,070,311.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 298,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,383.61. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,293.42. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,055,031,000 after acquiring an additional 505,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

