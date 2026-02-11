Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $139.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 billion, a PE ratio of 221.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.