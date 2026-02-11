Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,902 shares, an increase of 311.2% from the January 15th total of 1,192 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $24.66.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in U.S. consumer credit asset-backed securities and corporate loans. Its portfolio typically includes collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and other structured finance instruments secured by auto loans, credit card receivables, personal loans and similar consumer assets.

Since its initial public offering in 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has sought to capitalize on opportunities in the U.S.

