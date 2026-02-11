OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,642.35. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

