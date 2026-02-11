Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $655.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.25 and its 200-day moving average is $602.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $658.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

