Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $534,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.51 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. The company has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $12,092,070 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

