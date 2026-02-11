Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.06% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,066,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $2,605,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 142,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 76,502 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

