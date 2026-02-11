Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.