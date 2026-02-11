Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,481 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

