Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,672 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,506,000 after buying an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,340,000 after buying an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 95.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

More Cencora News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target to $419 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly mid‑teens upside from current levels — a notable analyst endorsement that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Cincinnati Business Journal

Cencora selected a new $106M distribution site in Greater Cincinnati (Hillwood), expanding logistics capacity that should support revenue growth and margin improvement over time. Positive Sentiment: Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market‑access momentum. Yahoo Finance

Pharma distribution wins: SQ Innovation’s Lasix ONYU gained access to major U.S. distributors, including Cencora, which could provide incremental product revenue and market‑access momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. TipRanks

Cencora updated its segment reporting following a strategic business review; this improves disclosure but may temporarily complicate comparability to prior periods. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s ~$2B physician‑group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Becker’s ASC

The company’s ~$2B physician‑group buyout is being framed as a strategic move into provider services; it supports growth strategy but carries integration risk and financing implications. Neutral Sentiment: Non‑financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst‑target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near‑term valuation. Yahoo Finance — Corporate Purpose

Non‑financial/PR items such as executive recognition and analyst‑target aggregation pages surfaced; these are low impact on near‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Cencora priced $3.0 billion of senior notes across five tranches (2029–2056) with coupons from 3.95% to 5.65% — a large debt raise that increases gross leverage and future interest expense; given the company’s already elevated debt metrics, the bond sale is the clearest near‑term headwind for the stock. Business Wire Yahoo Finance

Insider Transactions at Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.71 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.39.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.