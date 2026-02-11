Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,476 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,562 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,265,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

