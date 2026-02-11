Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

