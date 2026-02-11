Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, iA Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $224.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $227.51.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

