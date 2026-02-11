OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 128,033 shares, an increase of 588.7% from the January 15th total of 18,591 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OneConstruction Group Trading Down 5.6%

ONEG stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. OneConstruction Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

OneConstruction Group Company Profile

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

