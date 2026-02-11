Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 66,986,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 105,380,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Ondas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONDS

Ondas Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Ondas by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.