ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 2,310 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $18,318.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,625,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,809.75. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Sharat Sharan sold 50,332 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $401,146.04.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sharat Sharan sold 19,119 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $111,272.58.

On Monday, November 24th, Sharat Sharan sold 32,211 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $170,718.30.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.61. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

ON24 last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ON24 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 87.5% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ON24 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company's technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.

At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.

