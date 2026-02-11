Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

