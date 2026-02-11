Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $12.05. Omada Health shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 136,282 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omada Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Omada Health Stock Down 5.3%

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $621.35 million and a PE ratio of -42.92.

In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 40,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $650,696.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,971.80. The trade was a 24.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Omada Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Featured Stories

