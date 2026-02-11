Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.6650, with a volume of 235271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.05 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.29 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 420,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 218,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 59,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.