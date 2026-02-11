OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ: OCCIN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company focused on corporate credit investments. Since its initial public offering in June 2020, the company has sought to provide investors with current income and capital preservation through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans, second-lien financings and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies in the United States.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes privately negotiated loans and structured credit solutions that are typically less accessible via public debt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.